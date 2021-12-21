Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet flight records revealed in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen in a courtroom sketch from her trial. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Hundreds of flight records for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet were revealed on Monday as part of Ghislaine Maxwell’s child-sex-trafficking trial.

The 118-page collection of documents includes records for who was traveling with Epstein on the flights. Other information includes the date, aircraft make and model, points of departure and arrival, number of landings, and the pilot’s signature.

The logs were kept by one of Epstein’s two pilots, David Rodgers.

Prosecutors included the records during Maxwell’s trial, but the judge said the logs were overly redacted. Prosecutors released a less-redacted version of the flight records on Monday.

Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration accidentally sent Insider a different set of more than 2,000 flight records associated with Epstein’s private jets.

Previously unsealed flight logs from a 2019 defamation case against Maxwell showed that figures like Bill Clinton and Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s planes, Insider’s Michelle Mark reported.

Maxwell is on trial in Manhattan federal court after being accused of sex-trafficking girls with Epstein and participating in sexual abuse herself.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.