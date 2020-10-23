418 pages of testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell about Jeffrey Epstein were just made public — here's the full document

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell in New York in 2013.

An appeals court in New York released a 418-page deposition from Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday.

The deposition – in full below – features Maxwell’s testimony on her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died by suicide last year while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell is in jail, awaiting trial on charges that she trafficked girls as young as 14 for Epstein.

She’s accused of helping Epstein recruit, groom, and sexually abuse minors and of participating in abuse herself. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

The deposition was given as part of a 2015 civil case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Maxwell and Epstein of underage sex trafficking.

You can read the full document here:

The deposition was given as part of a 2015 civil case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Maxwell and Epstein of underage sex trafficking.

Lawyers for Maxwell had previously asked the court not to release the deposition, arguing it would violate her right to a fair trial.

She is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges that she trafficked girls as young as 14 for Epstein

An appeals judge said Maxwell’s argument lacked merit and that the public had the right to read her deposition.

In several parts of the deposition, Maxwell refused to answer questions and asked to “move on,” despite being told she would be deposed again if she didn’t answer.

At one point, when asked if Epstein had a “scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages,” Maxwell responded “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Maxwell, who was arrested in July, is being held without bail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre.

