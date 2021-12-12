Ghislaine Maxwell suspects that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, her brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing charges relating to the sex trafficking of underage girls. John Minchillo/AP

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother said that it was likely his sister believed Jeffrey Epstein was murdered.

Since Epstein’s apparent death by suicide in 2019, conspiracy theorists have speculated that he was murdered.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently standing trial charged with sex trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell likely believes that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, her brother Ian Maxwell told a podcast on Saturday.

Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell is currently standing trial over sex-trafficking charges.

Ian Maxwell told The Spectator’s Americano podcast that he believed his sister was innocent and discussed various conspiracy theories surrounding his father’s death, Robert Maxwell, a controversial UK media magnate – and Jeffrey Epstein.

“It so happens that one of the conspiracy theories is about my father, that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or had an accident. Of all of my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe that he was murdered,” Maxwell said.

“And I would venture to believe that she may also think that Epstein was murdered,” he said.

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier, accused of sex crimes against underage girls, was found dead in his jail cell in 2019.

Although a medical examiner ruled that he died by suicide, conspiracy theories have swirled, with some speculating that he was murdered.

Speaking on the podcast, Ian Maxwell also said he feared for his sister’s safety in prison and said he was “not wholly convinced” that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

But he went on to say: “I think it’s not been very well explained how a man supposedly under 24/7 guard, in broadly similar isolated conditions to those my sister is experiencing, could somehow die on US watch.”

Ian Maxwell said that it was “nonsense” that his sister had been put on suicide watch, as there was no evidence to suggest she had any intention to harm herself.

He said that the measures were “torture,” which was “designed to break her,” and that he was worried to see she had lost a lot of weight while in prison.

Maxwell said that he hasn’t been able to speak to his sister since June 10 but that they communicate through her lawyers, and she is aware that he is talking to the media on her behalf.

Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of procuring girls for Epstein, grooming them for sexual abuse, participating in that sexual abuse, and lying about her actions in a deposition. They’ve said that Maxwell and Epstein often sexually abused girls through the guise of massages. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted on all charges, Ghislaine Maxwell could face a prison sentence of up to 80 years.

Ian Maxwell said on the podcast that he believed that the case was really against Jeffrey Epstein and had been “reverse-engineered” against his sister after his death.