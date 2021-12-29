Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

A jury has convicted Ghislaine Maxwell on sex-trafficking charges.

Jurors came to a decision after more than 5 days of deliberations.

Prosecutors had accused Maxwell of sex-trafficking girls with Jeffrey Epstein and sexually abusing them herself.

A jury on Wednesday found Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, guilty on five of six sex trafficking charges.

The verdict comes nearly a year-and-a-half after the British socialite was arrested in New Hampshire on suspicion of arranging and participating in the sexual abuse of underage girls with Epstein.

Jurors in the trial came to a decision after more than 5 days of deliberations.

Maxwell was found guilty on three conspiracy charges, as well as a separate sex trafficking count and a charge for transporting a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The Epstein associate was acquitted of enticement of an individual under 17 years old to travel for illegal sexual activity in connection with one of her accusers.

Throughout the trial, Maxwell’s lawyers tried to argue that she was being scapegoated after Epstein’s death; the disgraced financier killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on similar charges.

But prosecutors argued that Maxwell was an integral figure in Epstein’s “pyramid scheme of abuse,” with Maxwell helping to groom underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, and sometimes taking part in that sexual abuse herself.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

Four women testified at the trial about being brought into Epstein’s orbit when they were under the age of 18, and subsequently becoming the targets of unwanted sexual contact, either from Epstein, Maxwell, or both. Much of the sex acts detailed at the trial revolved around massages that Epstein was regularly given.

One of the accusers, who testified under the pseudonym, “Kate,” said Maxwell told her that Epstein needed sex three times a day and that she couldn’t keep up. Two of the accusers — “Jane” and a woman who testified using only her first name, Carolyn — said that the sex acts started when they were as young as 14, and that Maxwell sometimes participated in the abuse.

Annie Farmer, the only accuser to testify using her full name, said Maxwell fondled her breasts during a visit to Epstein’s New Mexico ranch when she was 16.

All four accusers said their experiences with Epstein and Maxwell left them with years-long damage that impacted their mental health and future relationships.

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen in a courtroom sketch from her trial. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Maxwell’s defense team sought to discredit the accusers by picking out inconsistencies in their stories over the years, and having an expert witness explain how memories can be unreliable. They also sought to downplay Epstein and Maxwell’s relationship, drawing attention to the fact that the two always maintained separate residences.

The trial was expected to last up to six weeks, but ended up being much shorter.

Compared to the prosecution, which spent two-and-a-half weeks on testimony, the defense wrapped their case in just two days, after complaining about logistical issues in getting some witnesses to New York on short notice after prosecutors shortened the case they presented to the jury.

Maxwell still faces trial on perjury charges, after prosecutors alleged she lied in a deposition for a lawsuit brought by another Epstein victim not tied to her sex-trafficking case. Other accusers have filed numerous civil lawsuits against Maxwell as well.