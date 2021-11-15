Ghislaine Maxwell’s security chief says he hired a lookalike of her to walk around Paris to confuse the media after Epstein’s death

Ghislaine Maxwell at Spring Studios in New York City on October 18, 2019. Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Matt Hellyer told a forthcoming documentary he hired lookalikes of Maxwell and her brother after Epstein’s death, the Mail on Sunday reported.

They were hired so the real Ghislaine Maxwell could escape the media, Hellyer reportedly said.

Contrary to earlier FBI filings, Hellyer reportedly said she was not trying to evade the law.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s security chief told a forthcoming documentary that he hired a lookalike of the heiress to throw the media off her scent after Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death.

In the interview, which was obtained by the Mail on Sunday, Matt Hellyer described taking the move during the intense media furor in the months after the disgraced financier killed himself in jail. The documentary is titled “Ghislaine,” according to the paper.

“We went to an agency in France,” Hellyer is reported as saying. “A security collaborating agency. They found us two people who resembled Ghislaine and her brother Kevin.

“They strolled in Paris for a couple of days and we leaked it to a newspaper,” he added. In the picture published by the Mail on Sunday, a woman resembling Maxwell can be seen wearing a large shawl, accompanied by a man who looked like her brother, Kevin.

“That is how we distracted the attention away from where Ghislaine really was,” Hellyer reportedly said. “She was in the US at all times.”

A courtroom sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell on November 10, 2021. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

The Mail on Sunday reported that Hellyer was hired shortly after Epstein’s death. The paper reported that Hellyer said in the interview that despite reports that she was on the run from authorities at the time, she did not try to leave the US.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 on charges including arranging and participating in the abuse of young girls, which she denies. Almost a year earlier, Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell as he awaited trial on charges of running an underage sex ring involving dozens of girls.

After Maxwell’s arrest, prosecutors deemed her an “extreme flight risk” over her multiple passports and millions of dollars in the bank. An FBI filing from soon after the arrest suggested that Maxwell had tried to evade authorities, as Insider’s Haven Orecchio-Egresitz reported at the time.

FBI agents said they had to “breach the door” to arrest Maxwell. Once inside, they found a cellphone wrapped in tinfoil as a “seemingly misguided” attempt to evade being tracked, prosecutors said.

Hellyer, however, reportedly told the documentary that the only thing the socialite wanted to escape was the media, which explained planting the lookalikes in Paris while Maxwell was in the US.

“Ghislaine was not running from the authorities, she was running from the media,” he reportedly said, adding that his task was to get her out of her home quickly.

“I told her we could fly her out of the country immediately. She refused,” Hellyer reportedly said, insisting that the security team did not hide her from the authorities.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Maxwell’s legal team said it tried to contact the FBI before the arrest, but never heard back. Insider was unable to independently verify this.

Maxwell also reportedly said that she believed the worldwide media attention had endangered her chances of getting a fair jury.

Her jury selection is due to start this week, and the trial is due to begin at the end of November.