Ghislaine Maxwell evaded a question about Jeffrey Epstein's relationship with Bill Clinton in a newly unsealed deposition

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images, Stephanie Keith/Getty Images Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell strongly denied being on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island at the same time as former President Bill Clinton, as one of Epstein’s accusers had previously detailed.

Maxwell’s denial was made during a 2016 deposition, and a transcript of that deposition was released to the public on Thursday.

When Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in 2019, Clinton denied knowledge of the crimes Epstein was accused of.

Ghislaine Maxwell fervently denied ever being on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island at the same time as former President Bill Clinton, according to a 2016 deposition released to the public Thursday.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, made the allegation in an unpublished memoir, saying that she once attended a dinner party on the island with attendees including Epstein, Clinton, Maxwell, Maxwell’s assistant, and two other girls.

At the end of the night, Giuffre said, Clinton walked off “with two beautiful girls around either arm.”

On Thursday, more than 400 pages of a deposition Maxwell gave in 2016 were released to the public. In the interview, Maxwell said that Giuffre was “absolutely totally lying,” and that she was never at any such dinner party.

“This is a subject of defamation about Virginia and the lies she has told and one of the lies she told was that President Clinton was on the island where I was present. Absolutely 1,000% that is a flat out total fabrication and lie,” Maxwell said.

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell is seen in 2013.

When asked if she had flown on Epstein’s planes with Clinton, Maxwell responded with a vague “I have flown, yes.”

Maxwell was also asked whether she would describe Epstein and Clinton as friends, and said “I wouldn’t be able to characterise it like that, no.”

“Are they acquaintances?” the interviewer asked.

“I wouldn’t categorise it,” Maxwell said.

When Epstein was arrested and charged with sex-trafficking in 2019, a representative for Clinton released a statement saying he was unaware of the crimes.

The statement also said that Clinton had never been to Epstein’s private island, and had not spoken to him in “well over a decade.”

Reuters Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean is pictured above.

According to the statement, Clinton had taken four trips on Epstein’s plane in 2002 and 2003, during work for the Clinton Foundation. He said staff, supporters of the foundation, and his Secret Service detail “travelled on every leg of every trip.” He also had a meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and that he made a trip to Epstein’s apartment with a staff member and his security detail around the same time, according to the statement.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell from an apparent suicide a month after he was charged in 2019.

Maxwell was arrested in July and charged with enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury for statements she made in the newly unsealed deposition.

