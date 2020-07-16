Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married but refusing to identify her spouse, prosecutors say

Reuters/Jane Rosenberg TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY A court sketch showing Ghislaine Maxwell addressing Manhattan Federal Court on July 14, 2020.

Ghislaine Maxwell is married but has declined to reveal the identity of her spouse, according to prosecutors.

A real estate agent who helped sell the New Hampshire house Maxwell was hiding in told FBI agents that the buyers had introduced themselves as a married couple called “Scott and Jane Marshall.”

It was only after the real estate agent saw a photograph of Maxwell in the media that they realised she had used a fake identity, according to prosecutors.

Maxwell is facing six federal charges, related to the accusation that she enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking of underage girls between 1994 and 1997.

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is married but has “declined” to give the name of her spouse to FBI investigators, according to prosecutors.

The British socialite is currently facing federal charges in New York, where she is accused of enabling Epstein’s sex trafficking of underage girls between 1994 and 1997. Maxwell pleaded not guilty to the charges.

News of her alleged marriage came on Tuesday afternoon as prosecutors successfully argued that Maxwell should be denied bail, according to The Times of London.

She had previously asked to be released on a $US5 million bond, which had been co-signed by six people, the Times said. Maxwell declined to tell court officials who the six people are.

Per the Times, prosecutor Alison Moe told the court on Tuesday afternoon: “In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose… identity she declined to provide to pretrial services.”

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on March 15, 2005.

“There is no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets and no details whatsoever.”

Maxwell was arrested in a $US1 million luxury four-bedroom estate in New Hampshire on July 2. According to the Times, the real estate agent who helped sell the house in 2019 told FBI agents that the buyers had introduced themselves as a married couple called Scott and Jane Marshall.

According to the estate agent, both of them had British accents.

“Scott Marshall told her that…he was retired from the British military and he was currently working on writing a book. Jane Marshall described herself as a journalist who wants privacy,” Moe said.

“They told the agent they wanted to purchase the property quickly through a wire and that they were setting up an LLC.”

It was only after the real estate agent saw a photograph of Maxwell in the media that they realised she had used a fake identity, Moe added.

There has been no previous indication that Maxwell was ever married, according to The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Last year, she was romantically linked to American tech CEO Scott Borgerson, after she was seen staying at his $US3 million home in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, the paper reported. Borgerson insisted at the time that they were only friends.

Maxwell’s trial has been set for July 12, 2021. She is currently in custody at a Brooklyn detention centre.

