Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell the ‘key’ to Jeffrey Epstein’s child-sex-trafficking operation in closing arguments

Prosecutors entered this undated photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein into evidence in Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial. US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

Prosecutors delivered closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell’s child-sex-trafficking trial on Monday.

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said Maxwell was a “key” figure in Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors.

Moe said Maxwell helped groom the girls by being present during sex acts and nude around Epstein.

Prosecutors described Ghislaine Maxwell as the “key” to Jeffrey Epstein’s child-sex-abuse operation during closing arguments in the case on Monday.

Maxwell is currently standing trial after being accused of sex-trafficking girls with the convicted pedophile and participating in sexual abuse herself. Prosecutors say Maxwell’s alleged crimes took place between 1997 and 2004. The British socialite has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her defense team will tell her side of the story during closing arguments later Monday.

Four women who testified at the trial said Maxwell was instrumental in bringing them into Epstein’s orbit, where they became the target of unwanted sexual contact either from Epstein, Maxwell, or both. Two of the women testified under pseudonyms, a third used her first name, and a fourth, Annie Farmer, testified under her full name.

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe delivers closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Throughout the trial, Maxwell’s attorneys have sought to distance her from the Epstein, who died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial on similar charges in 2019.

But in closing arguments on Monday, prosecutor Alison Moe said Epstein and Maxwell “were partners in crime who exploited young girls together.”

Maxwell wasn’t just a personal assistant to the disgraced financier, Moe said, referencing a document found in a 2019 raid of Epstein’s Manhattan home that claimed Maxwell and Epstein had been in a relationship for 11 years. During the trial, prosecutors submitted numerous photos into evidence showing Epstein and Maxwell kissing, hugging, and taking vacations together.

“When you’re partners with someone for 11 years, you know what you like,” Moe said. “Epstein liked underage girls. Epstein liked to touch underage girls.”

Moe said Maxwell was instrumental in grooming the girls brought to Epstein, by persuading them that sexual acts and being partially nude around Epstein was normal.

“Maxwell was the key to the whole operation,” Moe said, adding that Maxwell silenced the alarm bells that the victims may have had.

Moe drew attention to similarities in the four accusers’ stories, and pointed out a detail found in Epstein and Maxwell’s little black book, where the financier kept the names of so-called masseuses, as well as the phone numbers of those masseuses’ parents.

“Use your common sense ladies and gentlemen,” Moe said. :When you call a masseuse you don’t need to call their mom and dad.”