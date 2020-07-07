Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a jail where she will be cavity searched and may get beaten by other inmates for credibility, former warden says

Ghislaine Maxwell is being kept in a notorious Brooklyn, New York facility where she will be cavity searched and could be attacked by inmates looking for a credibility boost, the former warden has told Reuters.

Maxwell, who has been charged with helping convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein find his victims, was arrested on Thursday. On Saturday, one of Epstein’s accusers said Maxwell raped her too. Maxwell denies the charges.

On Monday, the 58-year-old British socialite was transferred from New Hampshire to the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn to await a July 14 federal court date.

The facility is well known, for all the wrong reasons.

Conditions are woeful, inmates have died in mysterious circumstances, and in January 2019, the jail went without heating for a week. There are currently multiple confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the jail.

“You go from living a life like Maxwell to all of a sudden being in a situation where you’re being strip-searched and having people look into your body cavities,” Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at the MDC, told Reuters.

“That is a crushing experience.”

Maxwell was arrested last Thursday at a $US1 million, luxury house in New Hampshire. She is accused of secretly buying the property in cash last year.

Lindsay said that Maxwell will either be kept in a three-metre-by-four-metre cell on her own, or put in a twin cell with a female inmate.

Lindsay said that having a cellmate minimizes the risk of a suicide, but also said that some inmates may go after Maxwell to score points.

Hurting her “would be a badge of honour,” Lindsay told Reuters.

MDC is the twin institution to the Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC), where Epstein, who was also Maxwell’s one-time boyfriend, killed himself in 2019 as he awaited trial.

“Somebody made the conscious decision, ‘let’s not house her where Epstein was housed,'” Jack Donson, a former official at the Bureau of Prisons, told The Associated Press (AP).

The MDC is “one of the most troubled” facilities in the US, with a “unique history of staff misconduct,” Lindsay told the AP.

However, Maxwell may not be in the facility for much longer.

“She’s got a 25% to 40% chance of getting out due to coronavirus,” David Weinstein, a former assistant US Attorney from Florida, told The New York Daily News.

“She’s got a much better chance than Epstein had of getting out.”

