Prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell is being kept in isolation in jail for her own safety

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Centre 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City.

Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in isolation at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre for her own safety, Manhattan Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller said in a court filing Thursday.

Rossmiller was responding to a filing in from Maxwell’s attorneys, who argued earlier this week that Maxwell was being held under “uniquely onerous” conditions and asked her to be moved to the jail’s general population.

Defence lawyers said Maxwell – who’s awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking girls as young as 14 for her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein – was being held in isolation in “reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein.”

Rossmiller said Maxwell’s lawyers’ argument was “incorrect.”

Prosecutors in the sex-trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell said she’s being held in isolation at a Brooklyn jail for her own protection.

Lawyers for Maxwell – who’s being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as she awaits trial on charges of sex-trafficking girls as young as 14 for her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein – argued in court papers earlier this week that she was being held under “uniquely onerous” conditions in “reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein.” They said it was unfair that the Bureau of Prisons, which runs the jail, was keeping her away from its general population.

Manhattan Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller responded to her filing on Thursday, saying the measures were designed to protect Maxwell.

“For reasons including safety, security, and the orderly functioning of the facility, BOP has made the determination that, at present, the defendant should not be fully integrated into the dorm-style accommodations of the general population,” he wrote in a letter to the judge.

Lawyers for Maxwell have previously said she was under surveillance 24 hours a day, forced to wear special clothing, had undergone numerous body scans, and was woken up every few hours by guards.

But Rossmiller said Maxwell was “incorrect” in saying she was being treated worse than other inmates.

“There is no merit to her complaints about being monitored by staff, as it is entirely appropriate for BOP to carefully monitor any inmate, particularly a new inmate who has never before been incarcerated and who faces the strong likelihood of serving many years in prison,” he said. “Additionally, like all inmates, the defendant may be subject to observation or searches of her person or space as appropriate.”

Maxwell was arrested in July and is accused of helping Epstein recruit, groom, and sexually abuse minors. She’s being held without bail.

In her court filing asking to be moved to the jail’s general population, Maxwell’s lawyers also asked for the names of the victims the government accused her of helping Epstein sexually abuse.

Rossmiller asked for this request to be denied as well, saying it was “premature given that the production of discovery, on the schedule agreed to by the defendant, has just begun.”

