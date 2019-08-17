A book on the 'secret lives and deaths of CIA operatives' sells out on Amazon after Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted reading the bestseller at an In-N-Out

Amazon Ghislaine Maxwell was seen at a Los Angeles In-N-Out restaurant on Monday, apparently reading ‘The Book of Honour: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.’

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was spotted reading “The Book of Honour: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives” in her first public sighting since Epstein’s death.

Sales of “The Book of Honour,” by journalist Ted Gup, surged after the New York Post reported that Maxwell was spotted reading it at a Los Angeles In-N-Out.

As of Friday morning, “The Book of Honour” was sold out on Amazon.

On Thursday, the New York Post reported that Maxwell was seen at a Los Angeles In-N-Out on Monday, reading “The Book of Honour: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,” a nonfiction book by Ted Gup.



As of Friday morning, “The Book of Honour” – which the Post linked to in its online story on Maxwell – is sold out on Amazon. The book, published in 2001, jumped to the No. 384 spot on Amazon’s list of best-sellers and was the No. 1 best-seller in the political-intelligence category as of Friday morning.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the book selling out.

Gup’s “The Book of Honour” investigates CIA operatives who died in the line of duty, focusing on agents whose service was kept a secret even after death. Gup did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment on Maxwell being spotted reading the book.

Gup has reported extensively on government secrecy, including being the first to report on a secret bunker hidden in the luxury Greenbrier Resort in 1992. The bunker, which was decommissioned after Gup’s reporting, was intended as a secret relocation point for Congress in case of a national emergency.

Epstein’s death in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where his body was found on Saturday morning, has sparked speculation and conspiracy theories. Epstein was facing several federal charges of sex trafficking involving underage girls when he died by apparent suicide.

