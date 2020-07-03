Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested at a $1 million luxury four-bedroom New Hampshire house that was bought last year in cash

REUTERS/Drone Base An aerial view of the house.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested at a $US1 million luxury house where authorities allege she was hiding since the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, a longtime friend of Epstein, was arrested on charges connected to the Epstein case that involved finding him children to abuse.

The FBI said Maxwell “slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago.”

The four-bedroom home is listed as previously selling for more than $US1 million, and is described as an “amazing retreat” for someone who wants “total privacy.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested at a $US1 million luxury four-bedroom New Hampshire house that she is accused of secretly buying in cash last year.

Maxwell was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday, on charges including enticing minors to travel to engage in sexual acts and the transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual acts.

The FBI had been tracking Maxwell as part of their investigation into Epstein, FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney Jr. told reporters.

Epstein, the financier and sex offender who was charged with sex trafficking underage girls, died by suicide in jail August 2019.

Epstein was due to face trial after being accused of running a years-long sex ring designed to supply him with girls to take advantage of. The indictment Tuesday accuses Maxwell of being part of it.

Sweeny said the FBI “learned that she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago.”

A $US1 million property

The FBI said that Maxwell, 58, was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, where she had been laying low since December.

Prosecutors said she was arrested on the 156-acre property that she had been living on, which was acquired in an all-cash purchase in December “through a carefully anonymised LLC.”

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the property was 338 East Washington Road, an address also reported by The Guardian and The Daily Mail.

REUTERS/Drone Base The property where Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate of late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seen in an aerial photograph in Bradford, New Hampshire, on July 2, 2020.

Property website Zillow says it was sold for $US1,070,750 in 2019 and property website Estately says it was sold for $US1,050,000 in 2017.

The Zillow listing describes the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house as an “amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy.”

The listing on property website Neren describes it as having mountain views and a “gourmet kitchen,” a “cathedral ceiling and spectacular custom chandelier.” It says the “materials and craftsmenship and finishes throughout are the finest.”

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell in New York on July 2, 2020.

‘A good place to hide’

A neighbour, who declined to give his name to the New York Post, said of the property: “It’s a good place to hide.”

The Daily Mail reported that the house is named “Tuckedaway.”

REUTERS/Brian Snyder The words ‘Tucked Away’ sit at the end of a driveway to the property.

Sources told the Post that FBI agents and local police rang the bell at the driveway, which was answered by a housekeeper, and that Maxwell then hid in the bathroom.

Maxwell appeared in federal court in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon. She is due to be detained in New York to wait for further proceedings there.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder A locked gate blocks the driveway to the property on July 2, 2020.

Maxwell had not been seen public since Epstein’s arrest last year.

Authorities said that “it appears that she made intentional efforts to avoid detection,” The Guardian reported.

They said this included “moving locations at least twice, switching her primary phone number (which she registered under the name ‘G Max’) and email address, and ordering packages for delivery with a different person listed on the shipping label.”

