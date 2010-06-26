Here Are The 10 Things You Need To Before The U.S. Vs. Ghana Match

The U.S. men’s national team plays Ghana Saturday at 2:30 PM Eastern time in the first knockout stage of the World Cup.
Get up to speed before the match with our preview.
The one big change in the Ghana team the U.S. faced, and lost to, at the last World Cup is the absence of Michael Essien.
This could change everything in this match. The U.S. could not handle his strength and drive in midfield, and should have a better chance to dominate the midfield in this match.
Donovan's goal in match 3 against Algeria secured a first place finish in the group for the side.
It also electrified the country, which is now thoroughly behind the team. He is now carrying the weight of the side on his shoulders, and may have to do so again in this match against Ghana.
Tim Howard's composure and leadership at the back in goal will be vital to U.S. progression. His experience at club level with Everton and Manchester United will serve him well in a tie of this magnitude.
Mensah, who plays at Olympique Lyonnais, is a no-nonsense centre-back. His goal will be to control the U.S. play through the middle, attempting to slow down their counterattacks.
Expect some strategic fouls.
Gyan, who plays with Rennes in France, has been his country's prime goal threat throughout the tournament.
Whether that continues in the next game against the U.S. will come down to how the U.S. deals with his incredible pace.
With a win, the U.S. will face the winner of Saturday's early match, between South Korea and Uruguay.
Uruguay look the more likely winner. Diego Forlan would be the largest goal scoring threat in that match.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.