Ghana Scored A Devastating Own Goal Which Is Great News For The US

The U.S. national team’s chance to advance to the knockout stage becomes much easier if Ghana loses to Portugal and they are now losing thanks to an unlucky own goal.

Here is the devastating goal off the leg of John Boye.



It appeared that the ball took a higher bounce than Boye was expecting.



Boye was expectedly devastated and his teammates were quick to try and pick him up.

