3 Of Ghana's Most Recognisable Players Are Out Of US Game

Ghana has released its starting lineup for Monday night’s game against the U.S., and there are a few surprises.

Michael Essien, Kevin Prince-Boateng, and Majeed Waris are all on the bench.

Waris got hurt in the team’s 4-0 friendly win over South Korea. He has since returned to training but apparently wasn’t fit enough to start against the U.S.

Kevin Prince-Boateng was also nursing an injury, although his exclusion might also be the result of his lack of form in the Bundesliga.

Essien has barely played this year for Milan and isn’t the player he was when he was patrolling the midfield for Chelsea. Ghana left him on the bench in favour of a more attacking approach.

Ghana has a ton of firepower. Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Andre Ayew are more dangerous going forward than any of those three big-name players.

According to ESPN’s Nate Silver, there’s a 36% chance the U.S. wins, a 35% chance Ghana wins, and a 29% chance of a draw. It’s basically a 50-50 match.

The Ghana starting XI: (G) Adam Kwarasey, (D) Daniel Opare, Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Kwadwo Asamoah, (M) Rabiu Mohammed, Christian Atsu, Sulley Muntari, Andre Ayew, (F) Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan.

