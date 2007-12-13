Gewecke Leaves Sony-BMG For Warner

Thomas Gewecke was named president of Warner Bros. Digital Distribution, reporting Warner Home Entertainment Group president Kevin Tsujihara. Gewecke, who was most recently EVP of global digital business for Sony-BMG, will oversee digital distribution of Warner film and TV properties, including wireless, online, VOD, and pay-per-view. Before the merger of Sony Music Group and BMG, Gewecke was SVP of Sony Music’s Digital Service Group; he was also publisher of PC World Online Network at IDG.

