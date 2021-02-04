'Privatisation by stealth': A new documentary claims the ABC is under attack from the government and News Corp

A documentary released by progressive group GetUp! has captured the campaign to undermine the Australian Broadcasting Corporation from sections of the media and in politics.

Successive cuts in real-terms and following reductions in services and staff threaten the future of the ABC, the documentary claims.

Interviews with former employees, celebrities and ABC fans make the case for the public broadcaster.

A new documentary from GetUp! alleges a ‘war’ waged against the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, claiming that government, right wing groups and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Australia have acted together to undermine the public broadcaster in the hope of driving it out of existence.

The progressive advocacy group released the 24 minute film Murdoch & Morrison v. The ABC to coincide with first sitting week of Parliament in 2021.

The documentary features interviews with former ABC employees, advocates, celebrities, and ordinary Australians talking about the importance of the broadcaster and challenges its faced under successive Coalition governments.

Former ABC executive and Michael Ward accuses the government of “privatising [the ABC] by stealth”, citing a reduction in funding in real terms of nearly a billion dollars over a decade and the loss of 200 jobs last year.

“The only problem with this is the diversity of our media, it’s suffering,” Ward said.

Ward argues that this campaign has been waged by News Corp Australia and the right wing advocacy group The Institute of Public Affairs, who he says are ideologically opposed to public broadcasting.

“I think that has had a very big influence on various political figures in government and sometimes in the crossbench,” he said.

Against the backdrop of Australia’s historic 2019-20 bushfire season, the documentary features residents of Eden-Monaro extolling the importance of the ABC’s emergency broadcasting.

“All we had was the ABC radio, it was our lifeline,” local community broadcaster Alice Ansara said, in a harrowing retelling of her brush with bushfires last season.

Prominent artistic figures including musical artist Montaigne and director Clare Lewis both speak about how the ABC provides important opportunities for emerging and professional artists.

The documentary also delves into the short lived ABC Life vertical.

Former deputy ABC Life editor Osman Faruqi shares how front page “attacks” about ABC Life would come out the morning of the ABC’s Senate estimates appearances, and would be used by Coalition senators in the hearing.

“Whenever the ABC tries to do something new […] it was attacked by elements of the press, particularly News Corp as it was a threat to them,” he said.

Murdoch & Morrison v. The ABC is available for viewing on YouTube now.

