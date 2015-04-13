An unprecedented look inside Iran from a Getty photographer

John Moore/Getty Images A sheepherder in Nasrabad, near the major city of Isfahan.

Ever since Getty photographer John Moore visited Iran 10 years ago to cover parliamentary elections in Tehran, he’s had an itch to experience the country behind the headlines. He finally got his chance this past June when he was approved to tour the country on a one-week trip from Shiraz to Tehran.

Mostly free from the constraints of traditional news — he did happen to document the 25th anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Khomeini along the way — Moore visited Iran’s most prominent cities, monuments, and squares for a look at the everyday life of average Iranians.

Though he had been pleasantly surprised by Iranian hospitality on his trip 10 years ago, he was again struck by how friendly, open, and hospitable most Iranians were to him, an American photographer documenting their country.

We’ve collected a selection of Moore’s photos from the trip here. More of his work can be seen on Getty’s Reportage website.

