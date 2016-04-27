Getty Images is going to file a complaint with the EU against Google

Photo agency Getty Images says it is going to file a formal complaint with the European Commission over the way Google displays its images in search results.

Getty Images is unhappy with the high-resolution images that Google includes when you search for images.

The company says in an emailed press released that in 2013 Google changed its service to stop linking through to source websites automatically, impacting Getty because nobody needed to visit its own site anymore.

Google has been accused by Getty of having “promoted piracy, resulting in widespread copyright infringement, turning users into accidental pirates.” Basically, Getty says that users don’t understand that the images they see through Google searches are licensed photos.

This isn’t the first time that Getty and Google have clashed in the EU. Getty previously joined an EU investigation into Google in 2015 which focused on its search services.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

