Getty Gets Buyer, After All: $2.4 Billion From PE Group

Those reports about Getty Images not finding a buyer willing to pay a premium? Greatly exaggerated, it turns out. The photo stock giant is selling itself for $2.4 billion to private equity firm Hellman and Friedman. The $34/share price is a 39% premium over Friday’s close, and more than 50% higher than GYI’s price in mid-January, when the sale started.



