Getting Right Down to It

One day I was getting ready to dig in on a new batch of cartoons. So, like any techie, I quickly tweeted, “Digging in on a new batch of cartoons.” Then a friend texted me something, to which I again responded, “Chat later. Digging in on some cartoon work.” Then as I was closing out my browser, I noticed a response to my tweet on Facebook which I, of course, responded to.

So after about 10 minutes of broadcasting that I was “getting down to work” – I actually got down to work.

But not before I wrote this cartoon down. At least something came out of all that “preparation.”

