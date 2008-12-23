Getting Pregnant Is Cheaper Overseas

After taking trips for cheap tummy-tucks and boob-jobs abroad, Americans are now going overseas for in vitro fertilization treatments to save some cash.



A lot of cash.

In a CNN report today, one interviewee was complaining about being unable to afford an in vitro procedure, costing $28,000, and not covered by insurance. No problem, just head to Prague. There the same treatment costs about $12,000, and includes all accomodations for about a week, minus the airfare.

There are health and ethical concerns about undergoing in vitro abroad. But the price of the procedure, the allure of visiting a touristy European country, and the success rate make sense to some of the seven million American women, who cannot get pregnant (back home at least.)

Here is the CNN report of the trend:

