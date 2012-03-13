TRUE CONFESSION: I Got My First 3 Jobs Through My Hedge Fund Daddy

Photo: Dushan and Miae via flickr

After we asked our readers how many of them got their current jobs through a friend or family connection, we received a reply from a reader who told us his first three jobs on Wall Street stemmed from having a well-connected father.Below is the email:



My Dad manages a multi-billion dollar hedge and mutual fund company and also worked in various roles on the sell side in his nearly 40 years on the Street. I got my first job on the Street, in institutional equity sales at a boutique research & trading firm, through my Dad’s relationship with the CEO…he had been my Dad’s junior analyst when he was on the sell-side in the 70s.

My second and third jobs, also in institutional sales but trading converts and high yield, were at broker-dealers that considered my Dad’s fund an important customer.

My most recent job in BB PWM came about as the result of my large network of UHNW contacts, largely the result of having grown up in an uber wealthy WASP enclave on Long Island.

So, suffice it to say, I’ve basically parlayed my familial connections into a somewhat respectable career on the Street.

Thanks for your great reporting. Addicted to B.I.

