Getting Into The Grocery Store With Aislefinder

When Curtiss Pope, CEO of Aislefinder, first pitched me a web service that lets me know what aisle the diapers are on at my local Safeway I asked myself “why do I need that?” But then I remembered all the time I wasted walking around looking for something weird, like Taragon, or tomato paste or something like that. Here he shows me how it works and we brainstorm about what else this data could be used for.



One nice thing is he didn’t try to build a bunch of apps for each mobile phone. Since the service is pretty simple it only needs to be done as a web service. Nice to see that new companies aren’t feeling pressured to build a mobile app just for apps sake.



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

