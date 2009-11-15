Not Too Late To Cash In On Gold!

(Presumably getting close now, though, with articles like this…)

There’s plenty of luster left in the gold market.

Despite a whopping 26.3 per cent rise in the price of gold so far this year — to a record $1,123 an ounce set last week — Wall Street believes there is plenty of upside left.

Which is good news for investors who haven’t yet jumped on the gold bandwagon and feared they had missed the parade.

Analysts feel as long as the US remains under pressure to print more money to help fund the Obama administration stimulus plan, the dollar will remain under pressure — giving lift to gold.

Continue reading »

See Also: 11 Ways To Cash In On Gold



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.