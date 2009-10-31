Geothermal Power Attracts The Big Boys

Big players, including GE, Honeywell and Jonhson Controls, are competing for federal money in the geothermal energy sector:



The federal government handed out $338 million in grants Thursday to speed up the development of geothermal energy. Most of the money went out west, with projects and companies in Nevada, California and Oregon snagging the biggest amounts. No surprise here. In the U.S., that’s where most of hot rocks are located, so that’s where the drilling is going on.

