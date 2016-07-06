Here's what it feels like to be hit by artillery fire

“Incoming!”

That one word will draw a knee-jerk response from any service member. It’s also the word you don’t want to be hearing if you’re on the receiving end of an artillery barrage.

During an exercise in Rovajärvi, Lapland, Finnish Army soldiers placed cameras in the areas of impact from their Model 130 K 54 cannons. The devastation wrought from these machines can not only be seen, but heard, as sounds of shrapnel ping the surrounding atmosphere.

Be sure to turn your sound on; or in some cases lower it.



via GIPHY



via GIPHY

Watch the entire video from Puolustusvoimat – Försvarsmakten – The Finnish Defence Forces:

