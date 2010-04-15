Getting Hired By Microsoft Sounds Pretty Sweet

Photo: Associated Press

While we hear plenty about how great (or creepy, depending on your perspective) life is at Google, we rarely hear about life at Microsoft.Well, guess what? It’s pretty nice there too. A few months back a friend of a friend landed a job at Microsoft. When we emailed to see what it was like, here’s what we learned:



The health benefits are quite good, and don’t require any premiums from the employee. Employees are eligible for a free membership at some local health clubs, and the one I stopped by to see the other day is the nicest club I’ve ever been in.

Microsoft provides commuter buses with wi-fi access for employees, and in case you can’t use those buses for whatever reason, employees are also provided with a free pass for use on just about all public transit systems in the area.



I used to commute by bike almost exclusively while in California, and I hope to do that as much as possible up here once we get settled into our house (we’re in Microsoft-sponsored corporate housing right now). As I understand, most of the Microsoft buildings have showers and locker room facilities, and many have bike racks or bike storage too. There’s also a bike shop on the new campus, which I’m looking forward to; Microsoft employees get two $20 tune-ups per year, which is far cheaper than a bike tune-up normally costs.

Our friend emailed us from a Gmail account. When we asked about how Microsoft feels about that, the response was, “No one has said anything about Gmail yet, though I have been encouraged to use Bing for my searches on multiple occasions!”

