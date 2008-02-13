Getting Fired At Yahoo: A Twitter Log

Yahoo’s Ryan Kuder was canned today. A drag for him, but a gift for the rest of us — because he Twittered it. A new form of literature is in the making…



Y! layoffs today, I’m “impacted”. I’m heading into work to pack my desk, get my severance paperwork and hand in my badge…more to come. about 10 hours ago

On the plus side, my commute just got a lot shorter. about 10 hours ago.

Ironic that I just got my PC repaired yesterday. Won’t be needing that anymore. about 9 hours ago.

Walking around saying good bye to some great people and good friends. about 9 hours ago

Waiting for the call from HR so I can go pick up my paperwork….C’mon, c’mon! I’m busy here! Let’s get this over with. about 8 hours ago

This is a serious downer. Trying to drown it in free lattes. Which I will miss. about 8 hours ago

Thanks to everyone sending the positive tweets. I’ve got plenty of free time now so just let me know if you want to meet up for lunch. about 8 hours ago

Ugh. I have a 1GB flash drive and 2GB files to back up. That is teh suck. about 7 hours ago

Heading into my HR meeting. The room is called Lucy. Cute, eh? about 7 hours ago

Finishing meeting with HR. Need to go clear out desk now. about 6 hours ago

Dammit. I was hoping to hook up the free Flickr Pro account before I got canned. Major fail. about 6 hours ago

Taking my last walk through URLs. Remember that time we sat in that booth to review ad yields? That was great… about 6 hours ago

Lots of whispered conversations. Like people are afraid to ask who’s gone. about 4 hours ago

Dear Blackberry, What great times we had. I’ll miss you. At least until tonight when I stop on my way home and buy an iPhone. Love, Me about 4 hours ago

Oh…and my badge. He’s going to take that too. Will I be able to get a latte for the road still? about 4 hours ago

I’m going dark in a few minutes. The HR guy is on his way over to confiscate my laptop. about 4 hours ago

Last free triple non-fat latte from Beantrees. Sniff. about 3 hours ago

Signing off from Yahoo!. Fade to black… about 3 hours ago

Celebrating unemployment with a giant margarita at Chevy’s. 5 minutes ago

Follow Ryan’s future here..

Thanks to Danny Sullivan at Search Engine Land and Dan Farber and Larry Dignan at ZDnet for alerting us to Ryan’s log — and thanks to Ryan for writing it.

