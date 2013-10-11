11 Reasons Why Getting An MBA Is Better Than Getting A CFA

Linette Lopez
This spring, Business Insider took a deep dive into how to decide whether you should get your
CFA or MBA— now we’re getting more personal.

We found that both accreditations have their purposes. For example, the CFA charter is better if you want to be an analyst, and the MBA is better if you want a more diverse skill set.

But this is a hotly debated topic, one that get people frothing at the mouth and rolling their eyes.

So there’s a lot more to be broken down here.

We reached out to sources who hold either CFA charters or MBA degrees to find out what makes one better than the other. Agree to disagree?

A better-connected alumni base.

The CFA Institute is trying to get better, but it just doesn't have the close-knit alumni community that Business Schools around the country have been fostering for decades. If you think you'll need that, the MBA is a better option.

Better for working in a variety of sectors.

Yes, you'll likely concentrate in a certain skill set, but with the variety of business classes at your disposal, the MBA is better for working in different kinds of jobs from business journalism to the C-suite.

Better on work-life balance.

Yes, a lot of people do business school part time along with a job, and that's tough, but CFA candidates always do it.

To them, full-time business school students probably look like they're having the time of their lives.

Better name recognition.

More people simply know what an MBA is than the CFA. And one CFA charter-holder told us it really hasn't helped him get a job that much.

'You kind of get it, and then you tell your mum,' he said.

Better for growing your own business.

If you want to be an entrepreneur, this is where you need to be. The CFA teaches you nothing about that.

Better for FUN.

At Business School you might actually make friends, go to some cool parties, and get involved in the tradition of your school.

The CFA is solitary.

