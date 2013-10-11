11 Reasons Why Getting An MBA Is Better Than Getting A CFA

This spring, Business Insider took a deep dive into how to decide whether you should get your
CFA or MBA— now we’re getting more personal.
We found that both accreditations have their purposes. For example, the CFA charter is better if you want to be an analyst, and the MBA is better if you want a more diverse skill set.
But this is a hotly debated topic, one that get people frothing at the mouth and rolling their eyes.
So there’s a lot more to be broken down here.
We reached out to sources who hold either CFA charters or MBA degrees to find out what makes one better than the other. Agree to disagree?
Yes, you'll likely concentrate in a certain skill set, but with the variety of business classes at your disposal, the MBA is better for working in different kinds of jobs from business journalism to the C-suite.
More people simply know what an MBA is than the CFA. And one CFA charter-holder told us it really hasn't helped him get a job that much.
'You kind of get it, and then you tell your mum,' he said.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.