These Web Media Giants Won't Hire You Without This One Educational Qualification

Photo: Lisa Deern

Media sales professionals who want a leg up in the industry might want to consider the IAB’s new Digital Media Sales Certification program after it received some pretty big industry endorsements.In fact, About.com, 24/7 Media, and Triad Retail Media all officially committed to giving a sales hiring preference to people who have passed the exam. Collective also requires applicants to take the test.



“Just as the legal profession has the Bar Exam, the digital media profession has craved a similar educational ‘gold standard’ for interactive advertising sales professionals,” said About.com SVP sales Tracy Raiser in a statement. “With the digital arena evolving at breakneck speeds, this credential is vital to the career of an interactive ad salesperson, and is therefore critical to our company’s growth.”

24/7 Media SVP Lee Sparaga agreed that the exam, which is geared towards salespeople with 2-5 years of digital experience, helps set an industry standard.

The certification, which costs $350 for IAB members and $450 for others, aims to “establish an educational standard that aligns with the skill sets and extensive knowledge base that salespeople need to succeed,” said IAB VP of training and development Michael Theodore.

