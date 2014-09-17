A Table At Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck In Melbourne Is By Ballot Only And Costs $1050 For Two

Heston Blumenthal is moving to Australia next year, relocating his Fat Duck restaurant here for six months

Heston Blumenthal will hold an online ballot for the chance to dine at his legendary Michelin 3-star restaurant The Fat Duck when it relocates to Crown Resort in Melbourne, for six months in 2015.

The Fat Duck will open from February 3 until August 15 in Melbourne. The degustation meal will cost $525, plus drinks, for 12 to 15 courses and take around 4 hours. All up, 16,000 people will get the chance to try his famous snail porridge, ‘Sounds of the Sea’ his seafood dish served with an iPod in a shell, and eggs and bacon ice cream, but thousands more are bound to be disappointed, with more than 40,000 people already contacting Crown for the chance to dine there.

The online ballot will run from October 8 to October 26 via The Fat Duck Melbourne website. The tables are for two or four people, with few tables of six too. The winning ballots will be chosen randomly and everyone who registered will be notified of the outcome by email on November 10.

The restaurant will seat just 50 people and open for lunch and dinner Tuesday to Saturday. It will also feature a chef’s table for 4 so diners can be part of the action and talk to the chefs

The super chef announced the ballot plan during a visit to Melbourne today, saying the response to news that he was relocating the entire Fat Duck team to Melbourne while the Bray restaurant undergoes renovations has been “absolutely overwhelming. I am utterly humbled by the reception.”

He said that Australia’s obsession with food, which as exploded over the past decade, was part of the reason he decided to open his first restaurant outside of the UK here. Blumenthal launched a range of Coles gourmet foods bearing his name in Australia earlier this year.

When The Fat Duck closes, he plans to open his top 10 London restaurant, Dinner By Heston Blumenthal, at Crown and diners who missed out first time around will get priority to try it first.

To register your interest for the ballot, click here.

