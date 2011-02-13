19 Scary Facts About Getting A Job In America

Photo: annabellaphoto on flickr
Americans say unemployment is a bigger crisis today than at any time since Reagan, according to Gallup.Although hiring is improving, that improvement is gradual and the outlook for many Americans is bleak. Especially the record number of 99ers, the baby boomers with no money saved for retirement, the college debt slaves who can’t get a job, and the factory workers who don’t have skills for the new economy.
Getting a job today means going up against terrifying odds.
Two million people have exhausted 99 weeks of unemployment benefits. Another four million will do so in 2011
In the most optimistic scenarios, payrolls won't return to 2008 levels until 2013. In that time population will grow by 5%
When you count the unemployed, underemployed and discouraged workers, only 47 per cent of the work force is fully employed
The number of workers over 55 has increased by nearly eight per cent in three years. No retirement means no hiring.
Now here's your competition. A network engineer makes $6,000 a year in Bangladesh. A CEO earns $30,000 on average
