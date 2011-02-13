19 Scary Facts About Getting A Job In America

Photo: annabellaphoto on flickr

Americans say unemployment is a bigger crisis today than at any time since Reagan, according to Gallup.Although hiring is improving, that improvement is gradual and the outlook for many Americans is bleak. Especially the record number of 99ers, the baby boomers with no money saved for retirement, the college debt slaves who can’t get a job, and the factory workers who don’t have skills for the new economy.



Getting a job today means going up against terrifying odds.

