19 Scary Facts About Getting A Job In America

Gus Lubin, Robert Johnson
joker

Photo: annabellaphoto on flickr

Americans say unemployment is a bigger crisis today than at any time since Reagan, according to Gallup.Although hiring is improving, that improvement is gradual and the outlook for many Americans is bleak. Especially the record number of 99ers, the baby boomers with no money saved for retirement, the college debt slaves who can’t get a job, and the factory workers who don’t have skills for the new economy.

Getting a job today means going up against terrifying odds.

If you lose your job today, there's a 70% chance you won't find a job in the next month

Source: New York Times

If you've been unemployed for a year, there's a 91% chance you won't find a job in the next month

Source: New York Times

Two million people have exhausted 99 weeks of unemployment benefits. Another four million will do so in 2011

Source: Yahoo Finance

There was zero job growth in the past decade -- the worst 10 years on record

This amazing chart comes from the Washington Post >

In the most optimistic scenarios, payrolls won't return to 2008 levels until 2013. In that time population will grow by 5%

Source: San Francisco Fed

More than one in four jobs added to the economy last year were temporary

Source: Schuyler Thorpe

At 2000 participation levels, the unemployment rate would be 13%

Source: SocGen

When you count the unemployed, underemployed and discouraged workers, only 47 per cent of the work force is fully employed

Source: The Automatic Earth

The number of workers over 55 has increased by nearly eight per cent in three years. No retirement means no hiring.

Source: New York Times

4 out of 10 baby boomers said they will have to

Source: AARP

The average length of unemployment is 22 weeks

Source: St Louis Fed

For workers over 55, the average length of unemployment is 43 weeks

Source: AARP

In one of the hardest cities to find a job, Las Vegas, there are nine applicants for every opening

Source: Forbes

No post-depression jobs crash even compares to what's happening right now

A one per cent increase in unemployment leads roughly to a one per cent increase in suicide

Source: PBS

More than 3 million manufacturing jobs have been lost since 1998

Source: The Economic Policy Institute via AFLCIO

The number of motor vehicle manufacturing jobs will decline by 10 per cent in the next decade

Source: BLS

The number of apparel manufacturing jobs will drop by 57% over the next decade

Now here's your competition. A network engineer makes $6,000 a year in Bangladesh. A CEO earns $30,000 on average

Source: Payscale

Still some people are brave enough to enter the job market...

EMPLOYEE CONFIDENTIAL: 25 Candid Tales From Frustrated Workers Who Finally Quit Their Jobs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.