Gettelfinger's Memo: Much Ado About Nothing

After the collapse of the bailout talks, UAW prez Ron Gettelfinger held a press conference and waved around a secret-ish memo purporting to prove that the Republicans conspired to bust the union. For a second it seemed exciting, vaguely Joe McCarthyish, but it was just theatre.



Keith Olbermann obtained a copy of the Action Alert:

From:

Sent: Wednesday, December 10, 2008 9:12 AM

To:

Subject: Action Alert — Auto Bailout

Today at noon, Senators Ensign, Shelby, Coburn and DeMint will hold a press conference in the Senate Radio/TV Gallery. They would appreciate our support through messaging and attending the press conference, if possible. The message they want us to deliver is:

1. This is the democrats first opportunity to payoff organised labour after the election. This is a precursor to card check and other items. Republicans should stand firm and take their first shot against organised labour, instead of taking their first blow from it.



2. This rush to judgment is the same thing that happened with the TARP. Members did not have an opportunity to read or digest the legislation and therefore could not understand the consequences of it. We should not rush to pass this because Detroit says the sky is falling.

The sooner you can have press releases and documents like this in the hands of members and the press, the better. Please contact me if you need additional information. Again, the hardest thing for the democrats to do is get 60 votes. If we can hold the Republicans, we can beat this.

It’s hard to see what the scandal is, other than the line about taking a shot against organised labour, but, well, duh. They’re Republicans. And the point about not rushing to judgment, learning the lesson from the TARP, sounds pretty reasonable. Good policy isn’t typically formed at gunpoint.

