Black Car App Gett Will Now Deliver You Anything You Want, Whenever You Want It

Gett A Gett passenger receiving a Starbucks beverage from a WunWun courier.

Black car app Gett just partnered with on-demand startup WunWun to deliver anything to you during your ride.

Now you can request food from your favourite restaurant that’s not on Seamless, an iPhone charger for when your phone decides to go kaput, or flowers while you’re on your way to meet your special someone. WunWun will deliver it at your pick-up location or during your ride.

“On April Fool’s, we allowed users to ‘Gett Anything’ in their Gett car, from birthday cakes to karaoke machines to monkeys to tattoos,” Gett CEO Jing Herman said in a press release. “Our users loved it. It was fun and it made an otherwise mundane ride an extraordinary experience. We wanted to find a way to make it a permanent part of the Gett experience — to be able to get you anything you want during your ride — and Wunwun was the perfect partner to power that.”

Down the road, people will be able to order bigger items like TVs and furniture. That’s because for now, WunWun couriers only deliver on bike or foot.

The service is only available for people with both Gett and WunWun accounts, and who live in Manhattan, Dumbo, or Williamsburg in New York City.

Gett launched in New York last August. To date, Gett has raised $US52 million.

Disclosure: Gett CMO Brooke Moreland is married to Business Insider Executive Editor Joe Weisenthal. Weisenthal does not take part in editorial questions relating to the car hailing industry.

