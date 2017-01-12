The UK CEO for taxi app Gett has left the company

Gett Remo Gerber has stepped down as Gett’s UK CEO.

Remo Gerber, the UK CEO and managing director for Gett in Western European, has left the taxi company amid increasing competition from rival taxi apps.

The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for Gett. It’s unclear if the company has hired a replacement for Gerber.

Gerber joined Gett in February 2014 as UK CEO before becoming promoted to managing director for Western Europe in April 2015. His LinkedIn profile states that he still works at the company.

While at Gett, Gerber introduced a Gett courier service that allowed people to get items delivered across Central London in 20 minutes. Gerber told Business Insider that Gett Courier represented a “huge opportunity” for the company that could provide a major new revenue stream.

He said he was hoping that Gett’s existing corporate customers would start using Gett to make deliveries as well as hail cabs.”We’re serving half of the Fortune 500, including law firms, consulting firms, and banks,” said Gerber, formerly COO of deals and coupons website Groupon.

Founded in Israel in 2010, Gett employs over 1,000 people in Tel Aviv, the US, the UK, and Russia. All of the R&D, however, takes place in Israel. The company has raised $622 million (£514 million), according to Crunchbase.

Gerber’s departure from the company comes as on demand taxi apps struggle to compete with Uber in the UK and many other countries. Last July, London taxi-app Hailo merged merged with MyTaxi, the ridesharing company Daimler bought two years ago. As a result of the deal, Hailo’s app and services are due to be rebranded to MyTaxi by mid-2017.

