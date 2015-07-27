Taxi app Gett is launching a champagne delivery service that brings you a bottle of Veuve Clicquot in 10 minutes

Gett Champagne is on its way.

Taxi app Gett has launched its first on-demand service in the UK, for Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Gett users in Shoreditch, Clerkenwell, the City, Knightsbridge, Chelsea, Belgravia, and Kensington can pay £50 for a yellow label bottle of champagne and two champagne flutes, and it will be delivered to your door within 10 minutes of ordering. That’s not a huge markup on the price of the bottle, which usually retails for around £40.

The delivery network that Gett is using for its champagne deliveries is actually very clever. It’s going to tap into the network of budding black cab drivers who are studying for “the knowledge,” the tough exam that all London black cab drivers have to take. Trainee cabbies drive around London on scooters to learn the streets, and Gett will now work with them as delivery drivers.

You can’t just order champagne whenever you feel like it, though. The service will only operate between 4pm and 10pm every day.

Gett CEO Shahar Waiser spoke to Business Insider earlier this year about the company’s plan to launch on-demand services in London:

I don’t want to say that Gett is trying to replace everything you do. We don’t have that in mind. Let me tell you what we don’t plan to do. We don’t plan to be Gett for anything, or Gett anything. Because once you do everything it’s kind of nothing. We want to be very specific and be within essential products and services. There will be all these players who will give you a broader choice in certain verticals, and it will always come with the compromise on speed or price or those things. Our goal is to give you essential products and services that we can deliver in 10 minutes. It’s immediate satisfaction. And when you think about a romantic dinner or a gourmet dinner, that would not be a good fit. We will take you there in the best and safest way, but the dinner itself will not be served on Gett.

