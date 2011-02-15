GetJar, The Biggest App Store You've Never Heard Of, Raises Another $25 Million

GetJar, a huge mobile app store, just raised $25 million from Accel Partners and hedge fund Tiger Global. (Reuters)



GetJar got started in 2005. Back then, it was mobile apps for java phones and feature phones, and GetJar had to get partnerships with device makers and carriers one by one. It still pioneered a category which is now huge thanks to the iPhone and Android.

Now GetJar is focusing on Android and wants to become the biggest app store on Android after Google’s. Because Android is open source and can be tweaked by device makers and carriers, there’s more than one app store there. Even Amazon is building its own app store.

Is there room for more than one app store on Android? Only time will tell, but GetJar has proved naysayers wrong more than once.

