I’ve always thought a million registered users is a big milestone. Getting a million people to do anything is actually pretty hard. Our portfolio company GetGlue passed that milestone this week. TechCrunch has the story. Congratulations to Alex and the team.



I love this infographic the team put together to celebrate.

Click to enlarge image.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.