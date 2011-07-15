Getco Is About To Buy A London Trading House: Automat

The high frequency trading powerhouse GETCO has arranged a deal to acquire Automat, a London-based derivatives and Forex.



The news is that Getco is expanding their business and getting into Forex trading, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A high frequency trader gave us his take on the news. He says, “I think they’re very equities-focused and they want to diversity into forex trading where this is more scalable volume, especially since stocks are saturated with HFT.”

GETCO already has a European arm and one in Singapore.

