GETAWAY OF THE DAY: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo All Month Long At This 5-Star Resort In Los Cabos

Julie Zeveloff
palmilla mexico

Photo: Courtesy Palmilla

Cinco de Mayo may just be another excuse to party in America, but at least one Mexican hotel is also getting on the festivities.The One & Only Palmilla in Los Cabos is offering a month-long Cinco de Mayo special, which includes a $200 resort credit, round-trip airport transfers, $100 in spa gift certificates, and two rounds of golf on the resort’s Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

And in the true spirit of the holiday, the hotel is serving up a free margarita happy hour every day in May.

The hotel, located at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, has four restaurants, including one run by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Book it: The offer is good through 5/31, and must be booked by 5/27. Rooms start at around $1,000 per night. Other terms and conditions apply.

Get there: Round trip flights from New York to Los Cabos are as low as $475 this May.

All guest rooms face the Pacific Ocean or the Sea of Cortez.

And they all come with butler service.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Market restaurant features features Euro-Asian cuisine with Mexican inspiration.

Palmilla's wine cellar is one of the largest in Mexico.

Hit the links at this 27 hole, par 72 course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Or enjoy a day of relaxation at Palmilla's spa.

You can even rent this private yacht. It comes complete with a crew.

Feel like travelling even farther?

