GETAWAY OF THE DAY: Book A Room And Post-Ski Massage At The Best Spa In America

Julie Zeveloff
spa

Photo: Stein Eriksen Lodge

Park City, Utah’s Stein Eriksen Lodge has just been ranked America’s best spa by Condé Nast traveller.The 20,000 square-foot spa, nestled mid-mountain at Deer Valley Resort’s Silver Lake Village, received a near-perfect score of 98.8 from the magazine.

The hotel, which has been around for nearly three decades, is built in a Norwegian style, with beamed cathedral ceilings and more than 145 fireplaces.

It’s got ski-in/ski-out access, a year-round heated pool and hot tub, and suites that sleep up to 18 people.

But the real highlight of the property is the recently expanded spa, which has 16 treatment rooms, a shared relazation room, and two wet treatment rooms.

Book it: Off-season rooms at the hotel start at around $200/night.

Get there: Round-trip flights from New York to Salt Lake City, a 45-minute drive, are around $500.

The spa is located mid-mountain at Deer Valley Resort

The lobby, with stone walls and wooden ceilings

The ballroom in the Olympic Conference centre

Outdoor dining

There are 145 stone fireplaces on the property

Outdoor fireplaces

One of the hotel restaurants

The outdoor pool and hot tub are heated year-round

Gorgeous mountain views from every angle

There are several suite configurations

A luxury suite

Suite with a balcony

The deluxe bedroom

Hot tub and plunge pool

The fitness centre

Women's relaxation room

Couples' treatment room

Beautiful surroundings in the summer

And winter

Check out the 10 most exotic golf courses on the planet >

