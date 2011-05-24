GETAWAY OF THE DAY: Book A Room And Post-Ski Massage At The Best Spa In America

Photo: Stein Eriksen Lodge

Park City, Utah’s Stein Eriksen Lodge has just been ranked America’s best spa by Condé Nast traveller.The 20,000 square-foot spa, nestled mid-mountain at Deer Valley Resort’s Silver Lake Village, received a near-perfect score of 98.8 from the magazine.



The hotel, which has been around for nearly three decades, is built in a Norwegian style, with beamed cathedral ceilings and more than 145 fireplaces.

It’s got ski-in/ski-out access, a year-round heated pool and hot tub, and suites that sleep up to 18 people.

But the real highlight of the property is the recently expanded spa, which has 16 treatment rooms, a shared relazation room, and two wet treatment rooms.

Book it: Off-season rooms at the hotel start at around $200/night.

Get there: Round-trip flights from New York to Salt Lake City, a 45-minute drive, are around $500.

