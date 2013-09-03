Selena Gomez's Movie 'Getaway' Bombs -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Selena Gomez and Ethan Hawke’s thriller “Getaway” was a dud at the box office, earning less than initial

predictions of $US6 millionfor the long Labour Day weekend.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The film received all but two poor reviews on review site Rotten Tomatoes and wasn’t picking up in ticket sales with movie goers at the beginning of the weekend.

The film wasn’t the only poorly received new release this weekend.

Though released in less theatres (870 vs. wide release of “Getaway” in 2,130 theatres for the weekend) Eric Bana and Julia Stiles’ “Closed Circuit” also failed to make the box-office top 10 this weekend. Over the 4-day weekend, the Focus Features film earned $US3.1 million.

On Friday, both “Closed Circuit” and “Getaway” were far below all other ticket sellers on Fandango. The top sellers of all releases Friday afternoon were as follows:

“One Direction: This is Us”

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“We’re The Millers”

“Closed Circuit”

“Getaway”

Yes, at some points “Closed Circuit,” a movie you probably never heard of from Focus Features was outselling Warner Bros.’ “Getaway.” Though the two were pretty close in ticket sales between Thursday and Friday.

With that in mind, it was the Weinstein Company’s “The Butler” that championed the box office for a third week over boy band One Direction.

The big surprise of the weekend was Lionsgate’s “Instructions Not Included.” Released in 347 theatres, the film beat out both box-office duds to get a top spot this weekend.

One thing that should be noted is that the final two weeks of August are notoriously some of the slowest for the box office with the final weeks of summer and kids returning to school.

Below are the reported numbers for the 4-day holiday weekend.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine” saw a jump at theatres this weekend with $US5.3 million in its sixth week. The film had its wide release last weekend.

9. “Getaway” edged into the top 10 earning $US5.5 million. The Selena Gomez and Ethan Hawke car chase thriller failed from a marketing campaign that never really lifted it much off the ground. According to BoxOffice.com’s Vice President and Chief Analyst Phil Contrino this film — along with “Closed Circuit” — was on no one’s radar. Social tracking for the film was low. “Getaway” comes from Courtney Soloman and executive producer Joel Silver. If you know anything about Warner Bros. history, you’ll recall Silver and Warner Bros. had a nasty falling out last year.

8. “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” took in $US6 million in its fourth week.

7. “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” moved down four spots from opening weekend earning $US6.8 million. The film has now earned $US33 million worldwide and cost an estimated $US60 million to produce.

6. Matt Damon’s “Elysium” moved up one place earning $US8.3 million. Director Neil Blomkamp’s film is doing farely better overseas. It has grossed $US178 million worldwide.

5. A surprise for the weekend was the success of Lionsgate’s “Instructions Not Included” which earned $US10 million opening weekend from 347 theatres.

4. Disney’s “Planes” continues to do well at theatres earning another $US10.7 million to bring its total gross to $US104 million worldwide.

3. Jennifer Aniston’s “We’re the Millers” continues to be a success for Warner Bros. adding another $US16 million to its great $US152 million worldwide total.

2. Concert film “One Direction: This Is Us” brought in $US18 million opening weekend. That’s the fourth-largest opening for a music concert film behind Hannah Montana, Justin Bieber, and Michael Jackson. After the three-day weekend, the boy band movie was actually in first.

1. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” continues to do exceptionally well at theatres bringing in another $US20 million Labour Day weekend. The Weinstein film is well on its way to earning $US100 million. The movie featuring a stellar cast including Oprah, Forest Whitaker, Robin Williams, and Alan Rickman has grossed $US79 million in three weeks.

However, for the three-day weekend, “One Direction” did beat out “The Butler” by about $US1 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.