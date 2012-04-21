Check Out This Startup's New Sunbathed, Puppy-Filled Office

Photo: Matt Lynley for Business Insider

Car-sharing service Getaround now has more than 10,000 cars in its fleet and is rolling out in city after city.After launching in May last year at TechCrunch Disrupt, it added more than 25 new employees.



It was getting a little big for its shoes, so it had to move to a brand new office in the South of Market neighbourhood in San Francisco last month.

We stopped by to check out their new space and check in with founder Jessica Scorpio.

