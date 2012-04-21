Check Out This Startup's New Sunbathed, Puppy-Filled Office

Photo: Matt Lynley for Business Insider
Car-sharing service Getaround now has more than 10,000 cars in its fleet and is rolling out in city after city.After launching in May last year at TechCrunch Disrupt, it added more than 25 new employees.
It was getting a little big for its shoes, so it had to move to a brand new office in the South of Market neighbourhood in San Francisco last month.
We stopped by to check out their new space and check in with founder Jessica Scorpio.
Right when you walk in, you'll see the hardware desk. That's where Getaround designs all its car-sharing plug-ins for cars.
The bottom floor of the office uses sit-stand desks — which you can raise up and down at any time. The electrical wiring was a nightmare, though.
If you peek out the window, you can see the rest of the San Francisco neighbourhood. The whole office is designed to be flooded by sunlight.
There's a lounging spot in the corner right next to a fireplace in the main office area. But the best spot to relax is upstairs...
There's an obligatory keg of beer — you can hardly visit a startup without seeing something like that.
It also has a full kitchen. The office used to belong to RootMusic, but it feels more like a giant apartment than an office.
There are four floors altogether. The third one spots conference rooms like this one where you can get away to make a phone call.
Scorpio says she's pretty pleased with the new offices. They'll be there for around a year, before they grow too big and have to find a new office.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.