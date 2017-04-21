A car-sharing service that partners with Uber just snatched $45 million in funding

Getaround Getaround’s founders (left to right): Elliot Kroo, Jessica Scorpio, and Sam Zaid.

Car-sharing service Getaround announced Thursday that it raised $US45 million in a funding round led by VC firm Braemar Energy Ventures.

Toyota, Shanghai Automotive’s venture capital investment arm, and SAIC capital also participated in the Series C round.

Getaround allows car owners to rent out their vehicles when they’re not in use. Those interested can rent anything from a Mini Cooper to a Tesla, with prices starting at $US5 an hour. It’s available in 13 cities across the United States.

Uber partnered with Getaround in April, allowing people who don’t own a car to still sign up as an Uber driver. Uber covers the cost of a first rental for up to 14 hours. Afterwards, the $US5 hourly flat fee covers insurance, gas, and mileage.

The service also has a partnership with Mercedes that knocks $US500 off a Mercedes GLA or CLA lease if it’s put on the Getaround platform.

Getaround’s latest funding round comes at a time where major automakers are preparing for a decline in car ownership that will be influenced by a rise in ride-hailing services and eventual autonomous vehicles.

BMW has a car-sharing service called ReachNow, as does Ford with GoDrive. Zipcar, one of the first car-sharing options that was founded in 2000, has received a $US10 million investment from Toyota.

General Motors has also expanded its car-sharing service Maven, first launched in January 2016, is currently available in 17 cities in the US and Canada.

