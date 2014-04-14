Car-Sharing Startup Getaround Is Helping San Francisco Fix Its Parking Problem

Getaround Jessica Scorpio, Getaround cofounder

Getaround recently partnered with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to launch a car-sharing policy and pilot project to expand car-sharing in the city.

As part of the partnership, Getaround will get access to 450 street parking spots to sell to its Getaround members at a discounted rate.

Getaround will charge anywhere from $US50 to $US250 per month depending on where the car is parked.

The fear of finding parking is a huge barrier to car-sharing, Getaround CEO Jessica Scorpio tells Business Insider.

With the new partnership, Getaround will be able to double the size of its Instant fleet, and bring it to areas in the city where car-sharing is not as popular.

With Instant, you get a reserved discounted parking spot and Carkit to install inside your car so that keys don’t need to be exchanged. The Carkit also has GPS tracking just in case something goes awry.

The partnership should effectively get cars off the street, given that every shared car takes about 10 cars off the road, according to recent studies.

It will also help provide additional income to people. Getaround Instant members can make anywhere from $US500 to $US1000 a month.

Getaround gained a lot of buzz when it launched at TechCrunch Disrupt back in 2011, but now it seems that all anyone ever talks about in the car sharing economy space these days are Uber, Lyft, Sidecar, and Gett. But that’s not really a concern for Getaround, its CEO Jessica Scorpio tells Business Insider. In fact, she sees Getaround as a complimentary service to them.

“With us, it’s round trip, like going on a hike or going out to dinner and want to have a nicer car for your date,” Scorpio says. But with Lyft and Uber, it’s more about getting from point A to point B, and not back to A.

Getaround is currently live in five cities: San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, Austin, and San Diego. Getaround hopes to launch in New York in the next 12 months.

