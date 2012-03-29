LAST CHANCE: Get Your Startup In Front Of Active VCs, Fast -- And Win 75K

In two days, the chance to get your startup in front of a half-dozen active, company-seeking venture capitalists just by being awesome is going to close. Specifically, Business Insider’s Startup 2012 business-plan competition is closing to submissions on March 30. The top startups from the competition go on to present at the Startup 2012 conference in New York on May 3, and one winner takes home $75,000 in cash and prizes for their companies. (And a big, foam-core check, of course.)



Apply here, now, if you work at a great venture or are launching one. The application takes about an hour to complete, and you can start and come back as long as you finish by March 30. Eligibility specs are here.

Why apply?

Resources: The networking, introductions, and publicity you score from being a finalist are hugely valuable.

Funding: Prior winners have scored additional rounds of funding from the VCs who judge the competition.

Exits: The 2010 winner, Redbeacon, was acquired by Home Depot this year for an amount that left them “very pleased.

And if you’re not participating in the competition, you’re invited to join as one of the 800 attendees who come to enjoy Startup’s day of intense, fun discussion on what it takes to found and scale an amazing company — and generate enough value to engineer a great exit. Here are a few things you’ll experience by attending:

Hear about scoring a hit and going on to an incredible sale from Dan Porter, CEO of OMGPop, which just sold to Zynga for $210 million last week. After years of iteration, the company turned out an app that scored 1 million users in a mere 9 days –how?

Get the scoop on user acquisition and scaling like mad from Jason Goldberg, the CEO of Fab.com, the design-heavy deals site that blew past the competition in a crowded field and scored 1 million paying customers in 5 months, and is now growing like wildfire.

And much more, from speakers including:

Alex Himel, Engineering Manager, Facebook

Sahil Lavignia, Founder & CEO, Gumroad

Dan Huttenlocher, Dean, Cornell University’s New NYC Technology Campus

Brad Hargreaves, Co-founder, General Assemb.ly

Rachel Sterne, Chief Digital Officer, City of New York

Philip James, Founder & CEO, Lot18

Get your ticket here — there’s a startup rate, too! — and join us on May 3 for an incredibly cool event. Meanwhile, you can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for discounts and updates. See you there!

