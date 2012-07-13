Get Your Startup Bought: How To Plan For An Acquisition

Some entrepreneurs start out to create a company that they intend to spend their lives growing and maintaining. Others form startups with the expressed hope of being acquired by larger companies. If an acquisition is part of your exit strategy, you need to build your business with your buyer in mind.



To find out what strategies helped real-life entrepreneurs negotiate their own acquisitions, we asked four successful young entrepreneurs from the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) for their advice. Even if an acquisition isn’t on your radar yet, these tips can be helpful to you in getting – and keeping – a future buyer’s attention:

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.