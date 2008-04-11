Amazon: We're Sorry We Sold You An HD-DVD, Too

Amazon (AMZN) has joined the list of retailers sort-of apologizing for selling consumers a dead DVD format. It’s giving a $50 credit to people who bought HD DVD players before Feb. 23. Amazon sent out an e-mail to qualifying customers, Ars Technica reports.



So if you bought an HD DVD player…

At Circuit City: Full refund within 90 days of purchase.

At Best Buy: $50 credit if you bought a player before Feb. 23.

At Wal-Mart: Full refund if you bought before Feb. 23. But hurry! You only have until April 30.

See Also: Xbox Improves Movie Playback For Dead Format (MSFT)

Waiting For HD DVD Fire Sale? S.O.L.

