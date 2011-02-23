Get Your Free Reports From Specialty Consumer Reporting Agencies

By Gerri Detweiler



Do you know what these specialty consumer reporting agencies have in their files for you? You should.

Most people are aware of the fact that you can get a free copy of your credit reports once a year from each of the major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

But there are other nationwide consumer reporting agencies that collect and sell consumer information. By law, they must provide you with a free annual copy of your report (if any). Here you’ll find a link to a series of posts that describe who these agencies are, the type of information they collect, and how you can request your free annual disclosure.

[Featured Tool: Get your free Credit Report Card from Credit.com]

While you won’t have a file with all of these agencies, you probably will find at least one that maintains information about you. Just as you should check your credit reports at least once a year, it’s a good idea to request a copy of these reports as well.

To read my full series on specialty consumer reports, you can find them all right here at Credit.com:

Part I : Introduction

Part II: Checking History Reports

Part III: Insurance Reports

Part IV: Employment Reports

Part V: Medical Reports

Part VI: Tenant / Rental History Reports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.